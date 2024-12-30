Keir Starmer Pays Tribute To Former US President Jimmy Carter After His Death Aged 100

Keir Starmer paid tribute to Jimmy Carter’s “lifelong dedication to peace” last night after the former US president died aged 100 yesterday.
The UK prime minister said Carter, who was in the White House between 1977 and 1981, “redefined the post-presidency” with his commitment to social justice and human rights.
The 39th president – who won the Nobel Peace prize and lived longer than any other president in history – died at home in Georgia on Sunday afternoon.
Among the many public figures who praised Carter after news of death broke was outgoing US president Joe Biden.
He described his fellow Democrat as a “man of principle, faith and humility,” while president-elect Donald Trump said everyone in the US owed Carter a “debt of gratitude”.
King Charles also marked Carter’s passing, saying: “He was a committed public servant, and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights.
“His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977.”
Here’s Starmer’s statement in full:
“I was very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service.
“His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize.
“Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad.
“Whether supporting elections around the world and spreading healthcare solutions through the Carter Center or still building homes with Habitat for Humanity into his nineties, Jimmy Carter lived his values in the service of others to the very end.
“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”