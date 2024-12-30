Keir Starmer Pays Tribute To Former US President Jimmy Carter After His Death Aged 100

“I was very sorry to hear of President Carter’s passing and I would like to pay tribute to his decades of selfless public service.

“His presidency will be remembered for the historic Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, and it was that lifelong dedication to peace that saw him receive the Nobel Peace prize.

“Motivated by his strong faith and values, President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad.

“Whether supporting elections around the world and spreading healthcare solutions through the Carter Center or still building homes with Habitat for Humanity into his nineties, Jimmy Carter lived his values in the service of others to the very end.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”