Keir Starmer Rejects Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Swipe At The UK's Support For Ukraine

Keir Starmer and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Downing Street last month. via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has rejected Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s swipe at the level of support the UK is providing for Ukraine.

“I’m specifically addressing the United States, the United Kingdom and France,” Zelenskyy said.

In another social media post on Saturday, Zelenskyy said the UK has demonstrated “true leadership” throughout the war “in arms, politics, and support for Ukrainian society”.

But he added: “Unfortunately, the situation has slowed down recently.

“We will discuss how to fix this because long-range capabilities are vital for us.

“The whole world sees how effective Ukrainians are—how our entire nation defends its independence.”

His comments came as Ukrainian forces continue their advance into Russia’s Kursk region.

Asked about the president’s comments this morning, a spokesperson for Starmer said: “The prime minister remains absolutely resolute in his support for Ukraine.

“In fact, on the latest situation, including in Kursk, the prime minister wants to set out his full admiration for the bravery shown by the Ukrainian soldiers, who have once again proved their spirit and determination in the face of continued Russian aggression and shown they will do whatever it takes to defend their country.

“It is a reminder that Ukraine has consistently exceeded expectations of what is possible and Russia continues to fail.

“But in terms of our support, it is unwavering. That’s why we committed to £3 billion a year in support for Ukraine and to do that for as long as it lasts.”

