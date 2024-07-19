Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street on July 19, 2024 in London Carl Court via Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the first foreign leader to address the UK cabinet in almost 30 years this morning.

The last person to attend the meeting of top ministers was ex-US president Bill Clinton, back in 1997.

Zelenskyy was already in the UK to attend the European Political Community (EPC) on Thursday, but is now become the first foreign leader to visit Downing Street since Keir Starmer’s election two weeks ago.

Zelenskyy spoke to Starmer’s team about the ongoing war in Ukraine, and to try and drum up further military support from European allies.

Starmer said that Ukraine will always “be at the heart of this government” on Thursday, adding that “it is only fitting that President Zelenskyy will make a historic address to my cabinet”.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves after meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street on July 19, 2024 Carl Court via Getty Images

The prime minister was expected to tell Zelenskyy he will be looking to “place a greater stranglehold on Putin’s war machine”.

Starmer will try to coordinate sanctions against Russia’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers – made up of around 600 vessels – which have evaded the global restrictions against Putin’s regime so far, and are still generating significant revenue for Moscow.

The UK declared a “defence export support treaty” today, too, with a £3.5 billion “export finance” facility which Ukraine can use to invest in its armed forces.

Starmer will be looking to show he is just as dedicated to supporting Kyiv in the face of Russia’s invasion as his predecessors were.

Boris Johnson, in particular, had a reputation for his unwavering support of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy last visited the UK in February 2023, when he spoke in Westminster Hall and requested the UK helped supply his country with fighter aircrafts.

