Keir Starmer Announces He Will Resign If Police Fine Him For Breaking Lockdown Rules

Kirsty O'Connor - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has announced he will resign if police fine him for breaking lockdown laws, but insisted “no rules were broken”.

The Labour leader is under investigation for a gathering in Durham in April 2021, where he was pictured drinking a beer.

Advertisement

At the time, the ban on indoor mixing between households remained in place. But there was an exemption for “work purposes”.

Starmer has denied wrongdoing as he simply “stopped for something to eat” during the working day.

Advertisement

But many Conservatives have accused Starmer of hypocrisy given his previous attacks on Boris Johnson for rule breaking.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Starmer said: “If the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice (FPN) I would of course do the right thing and step down.”

Advertisement

The Labour leader said the idea he would “casually break” Covid restrictions was “wrong”.

Labour hope the pledge will heap pressure on the prime minister, who Starmer has called on to quit after he was issued with a fixed penalty notice for attending a birthday party in the Cabinet Office in June, 2020.

Lisa Nandy, the shadow levelling up secretary, said as a former director of public prosecutions, Starmer would not have broken the law.

“He is Mr Rules, he does not not break the rules,” she told Sky News. “It was not illegal to eat.”

Advertisement