Keir Starmer Says 'Almost Nothing Daunts' Him About Becoming Prime Minister

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Keir Starmer has said “almost nothing daunts” him about becoming prime minister.

But the Labour leader said he was taking nothing for granted and constantly told his shadow cabinet to “ignore the polls, fight like we are five points behind”.

A YouGov poll this week showed Labour is currently 24-points ahead of the Conservatives.

And the survey showed the party is a staggering 34-points ahead of the Tories in its 150 target seats.

Advertisement

Labour has held a huge poll lead over the government for well over a year.

Speaking to ITV’s This Morning, Starmer said: “Almost nothing daunts me about the job I have got to do.”

But as he has previously said, the Labour leader said he did have “worries” about how being in No.10 would impact on his two children.

“But obviously this is election year, this is the year we have been waiting for, working for.

“Vic [Starmer’s wife] and I, we take one step at a time, we cross each bridge as we get to it.”

Asked if his family were ready for him to become prime minister, Starmer said: “I am never letting you near my shadow cabinet because every week I have to say to them ‘ignore the polls, fight like we are five points behind’.”

It comes amid fresh turmoil within the Conservative Party, with Westminster awash with rumours some Tory MPs could try and oust Rishi Sunak before the election.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, former cabinet minister Simon Clarke called for the prime minister to be replaced.