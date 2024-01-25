Labour Is Thrashing The Tories In The Key Seats They Need To Win The Election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer smiles as he delivers a speech at the National Composites Centre at the Bristol and Bath Science Park in Bristol, south-west England on January 4, 2024. Britain's main opposition leader Keir Starmer said Thursday that a much-anticipated general election this year will offer the UK the chance to "get our future back". (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Labour is on course for power after it emerged they are thrashing the Tories in the key seats they need to win the general election.

A new poll by YouGov for the Fabian Society, gives Keir Starmer’s party is a staggering 34 points ahead of the Conservatives in their 150 target constituencies.

Across the country, Labour’s lead is at 24 points with the election just months away.

The findings are further confirmation of the trend demonstrated by a succession of opinion polls since the start of the year, which have all shown Labour’s lead over the Tories is growing.

Support for Labour stands at 52% in the 150 key seats, with the Tories on just 18%. In the country at large, Labour is on 46% with the Conservatives on 22%.

🚨NEW



Labour has a 34 point lead over the Conservatives in 150 key target seats, per exclusive @thefabians analysis



This is 10 points higher than the national average 👀



GB

🌹LAB 46%

🌳CON 22%



TARGET SEATS

🌹LAB 52%

🌳CON 18%



💻LIVE 9PM @itvpeston

📺10.45PM @ITV #Peston pic.twitter.com/LMJDTeVKpb — Peston (@itvpeston) January 24, 2024

Ben Cooper, the Fabian Society research manager and the man who led the research, said: “At the start of this parliament, the Fabian Society released analysis of marginal seats showing the huge mountain Labour had to climb to return to government in one term.

“This new polling data shows the party may be able to turn a mountain into a molehill.

“However, Labour is right to argue that there is no room for complacency. The significant portion of ‘don’t know’ voters and levels of support for Reform shows that there is still a lot of work to do between now and poling day to turn an opinion poll of marginal seats into real election results.”