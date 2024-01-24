Keir Starmer Accuses Rishi Sunak Of 'Making Millions Off People's Misery'

Rishi Sunak Parliament

Keir Starmer has accused Rishi Sunak of “making millions betting on the misery of working people”, amid a fresh bout of infighting within the Conservative Party.

Speaking during a brutal PMQs on Wednesday, the Labour leader contrasted his past with the prime minister’s.

Advertisement

“In 2008 I was the director of public prosecutions - putting terrorists and murderers in jail,” Starmer said.

“He was making millions betting on the misery of working people during the financial crisis.”

In his 20s, Sunak was one of a team of hedge fund managers who shared nearly £100m as a result of a deal linked to the near-collapse of RBS.

Starmer’s attack came as the prime minister faced calls from former Tory cabinet minister Simon Clarke that he resign.

Clarke warned the party would be “massacred” at the next election unless it chose yet another leader.

Advertisement

The move unleashed fresh turmoil among Tory MPs, with one telling Liz Truss to “shut up”.

Making fun of the PM’s plight, Starmer said Sunak was too busy being “bullied” by his own MPs as the Tories focused on “fighting each other to death”.

Starmer added the “constant, farcical incompetence” of the government had to end.