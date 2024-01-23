Rishi Sunak's Surreal Video Message For Nigel Farage Is As Bizarre As It Sounds

Rishi Sunak's personalised video message. YouTube

Rishi Sunak recorded a bizarre video message for Nigel Farage as part of attempts to boost his election chances.

The Conservatives are advertising “a personalised video message” from the prime minister on Facebook.

After signing up to a website and providing your name and where you come from, you are sent a pre-recorded video from the prime minister.

Website Guido Fawkes filled in the form in the name of former Ukip boss Nigel Farage, a fierce critic of Sunak’s record on immigration.

In the resulting video, published on YouTube, Sunak says: “Hi Nigel. I just wanted to take a moment to wish you a very happy New Year.

“Now, like you, I think immigration levels are too high, and I’ve taken more action than any prime minister ever to do something about it.

“We’re bringing in the toughest ever laws to stop the boats and get illegal migrants sent straight back out of the country.

“As a result of the action we’ve taken, boat crossings are down already over a third. Elsewhere in the world, they’re up 80%.

“And we’re cutting legal migration too, preventing migrants from undercutting British workers and ending the use of cut-price labour from overseas.

“This progress is only possible because of the long-term decisions we’re taking to build a brighter future for everyone across the country.”

The video then shows a mocked-up newspaper called ‘The Daily Farage’, with a front page headline declaring: “We’re delivering for Dover.”

Sunak is also shown sitting in his kitchen with a laptop screen which says: “Task list: Nigel’s priorities.”

The PM finishes by saying: “Whether I’m working in Downing Street or at home in Yorkshire, I will deliver for you.”

Farage told Guido Fawkes: “I’m glad Rishi says he is finally taking my concerns seriously, but I think it’s going to take a bit more than a personalised video message to Stop the Boats.”

The video has been met with incredulity by users of X (formerly Twitter), many of whom wrongly assumed it was an AI spoof.

The worst comms team in modern British history strikes again. This lot make Theresa May look like Mrs. Charisma.



The Tories should launch a manifesto now! Giving them something to work towards this year. Then he can say “if you like what I’m doing vote for me to finish the job”. — Wolf 🐺 (@WorldByWolf) January 23, 2024

This is surely AI generated? — ProperDosser (@XRPathfinder) January 23, 2024