Keir Starmer Says He Is 'Alive To The Dangers' Of 1 Key Donald Trump Policy

Donald Trump says "tariff is the most beautiful word in the dictionary". via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has admitted he is “alive to the dangers” of one of Donald Trump’s most significant policies.

The president-elect has said he will impose tariffs on all imports to America when he returns to the White House.

The move, which is effectively a tax on goods brought in to the US from abroad, is aimed at boosting American manufacturing.

“Tariff is the most beautiful word in the dictionary,” Trump has said on numerous occasions.

But critics have warned that the move could spark a trade war and be disastrous for the global economy.

Appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee for the first time since becoming prime minister, Starmer was asked how he would dissuade Trump from imposing tariffs on British goods.

He said: “It won’t come as any surprise to you, I am not a fan of tariffs and, therefore, we have to make sure that we avoid tariffs.

“We have got very good trade with the US, as we have got very good trade with other countries around the world. I want to improve on that.”

He added: “Am I alive to the danger of tariffs? Yes of course. I’m against tariffs, but I’m not going to speculate as to what the incoming president might do.”

