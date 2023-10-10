Protester Disrupts Keir Starmer's Labour Conference Speech In Major Security Breach

Keir Starmer reacts after a protester threw glitter on him at the start of his keynote address in Liverpool. PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images

A protester disrupted Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour conference in a major security breach.

The man was able to rush the stage and grab the party leader as he was about to begin speaking.

He tipped glitter over Starmer’s head and shouted: “True democracy is citizen-led.

″Politics needs an update. We demand a people’s house.”

Protester storms stage and throws glitter over Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as he starts conference speech



Follow live https://t.co/pej4HYPHbP pic.twitter.com/nc6KvYUnO6 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) October 10, 2023

As the protester was dragged off the stage by security guards, Starmer had to take off his jacket before he could go on.

Speaking with glitter in his hair, the Labour leader said to cheers: “If he thinks that bothers me he doesn’t know me.

“Protest or power, that’s why we’ve changed,” he added to loud cheers.

He added: “It’s just as well it was me [getting covered in glitter], because my wife’s dress is really beautiful.”

The protester was later filmed being led into a police van by two officers.

The protester who stormed the stage at the beginning of Keir Starmer's conference speech is filmed by @harry_horton as he's taken to a police van



The Labour leader was covered in glitter before saying, 'If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me' https://t.co/qp4HbqGYzs pic.twitter.com/SzmUAbAn9p — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) October 10, 2023

Campaign group People Demand Democracy later said they were behind the protest and posted a video of the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

They said: “We demand a fair proportional voting system and a permanent legally-binding national House of Citizens, selected by democratic lottery to tackle the major crises facing the UK: inequality, corrupt politics, climate and so on.”

We are People Demand Democracy.



We demand a fair proportional voting system and a permanent legally-binding national House of Citizens, selected by democratic lottery to tackle the major crises facing the UK: inequality, corrupt politics, climate and so on.#LabourConference23 pic.twitter.com/HPO4gQgAJa — People Demand Democracy (@peopledemanddem) October 10, 2023

The fact that the man was able to get so close to the Labour leader will raise major questions about security arrangements at the conference.