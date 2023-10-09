Keir Starmer Targets Ten Years In Power If Labour Wins The Next Election

Keir Starmer at the Business Forum during the annual Labour Party conference in Liverpool. Leon Neal via Getty Images

Keir Starmer is aiming for at least 10 years in power if Labour wins the next election.

The party leader will promise “a decade of national renewal” in his speech to its annual conference in Liverpool on Wednesday.

His comments come as opinion polls predict Labour is on course for a landslide victory next year.

Starmer’s personal ratings are also much better than prime minister Rishi Sunak’s.

Starmer will outline his vision for the country in what is likely to be his last party conference speech before the general election.

He will say that under his leadership, Labour will “turn our backs on never-ending Tory decline with a decade of national renewal” and give the British people the “government they deserve”.

Elsewhere in his keynote address, Starmer will vow to end “the Tory disease of sticking plaster politics with a simple Labour philosophy that together we fix tomorrow’s challenges, today”.

The Labour boss will add: “People are looking to us because they want our wounds to heal and we are the healers.

“People are looking to us because these challenges require a modern state and we are the modernisers.

