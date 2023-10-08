Tory Cabinet Ministers Set To Lose Seats In Labour Landslide, Says New Poll

The poll is a boost for Keir Starmer at the start of Labour's annual conference in Liverpool. Ian Forsyth via Getty Images

A dozen cabinet minister are at risk of losing their seats in a Labour landslide at the next general election, according to a major new poll.

The analysis by Survation for the 38 Degrees campaign group shows the likes of Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt and Oliver Dowden being booted out as Keir Starmer sweeps to power.

Advertisement

The findings are a huge blow for Rishi Sunak, who tried to relaunch his premiership at last week’s Tory conference in Manchester.

But they are a timely boost for Starmer as Labour begins its own annual gathering in Liverpool.

A separate poll by Opinium for The Observer showed Labour has actually increased its lead to 13 points since the Conservative conference.

According to the Survation mega-poll, which is based on a survey of 11,000 voters, Labour is on course to win 420 seats, giving them a Commons majority of 190.

The Tories would see their number of MPs slump to just 149, with the Lib Dems on 23.

All 44 of the so-called red wall seats in the Midlands and north of England would fall to the Labour party, the poll said, while the Tories would also lose a swathe of blue wall seats to the Lib Dems in the south.

Advertisement

Damian Lyons Lowe, chief executive of Survation, told The Observer: “Red wall seats, which were crucial to the Conservative’s Brexit coalition, are all predicted to return to Labour.