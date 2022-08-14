Keir Starmer To Call For Energy Price Cap Freeze This Autumn

Specifics of the measure were not available, though Starmer wrote elsewhere that the party aimed to end energy “injustice”.

“We would end the injustice that sees people on prepayment meters paying over the odds for their energy,” he wrote in The Sunday Mirror.

“And we will set out how we would help people directly this winter in the coming days.”

It comes after Starmer on Friday said it is “nonsense” to claim his party has not been leading on the cost-of-living crisis.

Last week the party announced it wanted to put a stop to “outrageous” premiums that energy prepayment meter customers face.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would end the “unjustifiable” practice that can result in people with energy prepayment meters being charged more than those who pay by direct debit.