Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown has made a series of interventions, including a call for the temporary re-nationalisation of energy firms failing to bring down charges. Brown even warned “crises don’t take holidays”.

It came as the government has said no fresh rescue package will be announced before a new prime minister takes office on September 6.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s potential successors Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have squabbled and U-turned over the best solutions.