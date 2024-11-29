Keira Knightley Sums Up Love Actually's Most Divisive Scene In 3 Words

Keira Knightley in Love Actually Moviestore/Shutterstock

Love Actually’s enduring popularity means that the film is very much still haunting Keira Knightley.

The Black Doves star is a guest on Friday’s edition of The Graham Norton Show, where she shared that she recently found herself stuck in traffic, only for the people in the next car to recreate one of Love Actually’s most famous moments.

“I was stuck in traffic for ages recently and a car full of builders next to me started holding up the signs like in the movie,” she revealed.

Keira went on to describe the moment as “creepy and sweet at the same time”, joking: “Much like it was in the film.”

Two decades on from Love Actually’s release, director and screenwriter Richard Curits admitted to finding Keira’s big scene “a bit weird”.

“I mean, I remember being taken by surprise about seven years ago,” he recalled to The Independent last year. “I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, ‘Of course, we’re mainly interested in the stalker scene,’ and I said, ‘What scene is that?’ And then I was, like, educated in it.

“All I can say is that a lot of intelligent people were involved in the film at the time, and we didn’t think it was a stalker scene. But if it’s interesting or funny for different reasons [now] then, you know, God bless our progressive world.”