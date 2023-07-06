Keke Palmer's Revealing Outfit Prompts Boyfriend To Unleash Sexist Rant Online

Darius Jackson is facing criticism for shaming girlfriend Keke Palmer on Wednesday over a recent outfit choice.

The Nope actor had worn a sheer Givenchy dress with a black bodysuit during an Usher concert in Las Vegas, as seen in footage from the event. In the video, Palmer dances with the singer as he performs his 2010 hit There Goes My Baby.

Usher serenades Keke Palmer 😍✨ pic.twitter.com/xbMFlXu7FF — RNB RADAR (@RNB_RADAR) July 5, 2023

Jackson ― a fitness instructor who welcomed a son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton, with Palmer in February ― expressed his disapproval of the ensemble on Twitter.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote.

After fans came to Palmer’s defence, Jackson continued on a sexist rant, doubling down with an even more incendiary tweet.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” Jackson wrote. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

Once again, Jackson’s remarks drew a heated response.

Keke Palmer (left) and Darius Jackson are pictured with their son in April. Derek White via Getty Images

“Love doesn’t embarrass, love preserves,” one Twitter user wrote. “If Keke Palmer’s man had an issue with whatever she wore to an event, he should have handled that privately but he chose to embarrass her publicly.”

Added another: “She won’t be yours much longer you keep acting like a jealous punk and publicly shaming her. You have to be in each others lives because you have a child now, that doesn’t mean you need to be romantically involved.”

By Thursday morning, Jackson’s Twitter account appeared to be deactivated.

When contacted by HuffPost, Palmer’s representative declined comment.

Though the actor hasn’t publicly addressed Jackson’s remarks, she also appears to have no regrets about the dress, sharing various photos of it to Instagram later Wednesday.