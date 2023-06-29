Kelly Clarkson Has A Lot To Say About Her Alleged ‘Beef’ With Carrie Underwood

Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood attend the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards on June 12, 2018 in Hollywood. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson is eager to prove she has “no beef” with fellow American Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

The talk show host accidentally jumped the gun on addressing reports of a feud with the country singer during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

When a fan called in with a question and began to ask about Underwood, Clarkson jumped in and cut them off.

“Kelly, after years of everyone trying to pit you and Carrie Underwood against each other ― ” the fan said, as Clarkson responded, “I think I know where you’re going with this.”

“People always pit us together, and we don’t even know each other well enough to be pitted against each other,” she said. “Like, literally, we’ve run into each other a handful of times. There’s no beef between us. There’s nothing! We don’t know each other.”

Clarkson then got slightly embarrassed after Cohen stepped in to ask the fan, “What was the rest of your [question]?”

When the caller said, “...What was your favorite part of having her as a guest on your talk show?” Clarkson laughed at her quick answer and got up from her chair.

“Look, everybody always asks me the ‘pitted against each other’ question,” the Since U Been Gone singer said of her immediate reply, before saying it “was awesome” to have Underwood on the show.

“I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that ― they don’t do that with dudes!” she said. “We don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I think I’d love to have her [on the show] in person. It was during Covid, so it was over Zoom.”

Clarkson has addressed the alleged feud between the two before, once taking to Twitter to shut down reports after Star magazine claimed the singers were engaged in an explosive fight and “TRASHING each other to friends.”

“Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!” Clarkson tweeted back in 2019, alongside a photo of the cover in question.

“I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin,” she quipped.

Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha! I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin’💁🏼♀️🤣 pic.twitter.com/RWFnech5MT — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) April 19, 2019

The two also graciously responded to a poll on Twitter, which asked fans to choose the “most iconic” Idol winner ― Underwood or Clarkson.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEO’s....” Clarkson wrote.

“Whatever, girl, I voted for you!” Underwood responded. “But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other... Just my thoughts...anyway... Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

