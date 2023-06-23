Kelly Clarkson Spills On Her Taylor Swift Tweet That Ruffled Music Mogul's Feathers

Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift Theo Wargo via Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her viral 2019 tweet that showed love for Taylor Swift after music industry titan Scooter Braun acquired the masters of the singer-songwriter’s first six albums.

Clarkson, in an interview with SiriusXM on Thursday, explained that she thinks Braun “took offence” to her tweet suggesting that Swift rerecord her songs so fans would no longer buy the old versions.

“We ran into each other, and [Braun] reached out at the time to my manager,” Clarkson told host Andy Cohen.

“I was like ‘It wasn’t anything against him.’ When she came out and said that and I heard about it, I was like ‘Whatever, rerecord them. Your fans will support you.’ Uh, they did — she has like every top record right now in the charts.”

@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point 💁🏼♀️ — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) July 13, 2019

The Because of You singer added that Braun, who sold Swift’s masters in 2020, believed she was “attacking him.”

Clarkson later described Swift as a “genius.”

“This woman is brilliant ... she would’ve come up with that on her own and she maybe already had before I even tweeted it,” Clarkson said.