Kelly Clarkson Shares When She Knew In Her ‘Heart’ Her Marriage Wasn't Working

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and when she knew her marriage wasn’t working.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show, Kelly shared that she knew in her “heart” that her marriage was coming to an end while she and Brandon were “trying to make it work” in marriage counseling.

“I desperately want to make this happen,’” the Since U Been Gone star recalled feeling. “But I think I knew in my heart it just wasn’t going to.”

The singer and daytime talk show host, who was promoting her new album Chemistry, told host Zane Lowe that she had periods of feeling “shitty” after her split from her ex, and that her grieving process felt like a “rollercoaster.”

She said that she navigated those difficult times with the help of a therapist.

“It’s very helpful to have a trained professional that knows how to kind of navigate you through rough seas,” Kelly explained.

Kelly and Brandon split in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share a nine-year-old daughter, River Rose, and a seven-year-old son, Remington Alexander. They finalised their divorce last year, according to People magazine.

The singer has previously opened up about how her family life has changed since the couple split.

She said on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast in March that her kids sometimes say they’re “really sad” their parents no longer live in the same house.

“And I just sit there, and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks, you know? But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us,’” she said.

Kelly’s highly-anticipated Chemistry album is due out on Friday. She told Zane in Wednesday’s interview that the album isn’t just a “divorce or break up album” but instead a “relationship album”.

She described some of the album’s themes: “There’s stuff on there that’s like... ‘it’s hard, relationships are hard, this is worth it.’”