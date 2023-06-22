Jennifer Lawrence Says Her Stance On Paparazzi Has Changed — And It's Surprising

Jennifer Lawrence Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that becoming a mother has given her a new outlook on life – and even changed how she views paparazzi.

“I was so nervous when I was pregnant,” the actor said in a piece for Interview magazine, conducted by Cameron Diaz.

“I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, “How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’”

The Oscar winner then shared that after welcoming her son, she realised that “my energy is more important to him than anything else, so if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him”.

Jen continued: “So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don’t have a choice.

“You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

Parenthood has also influenced how the No Hard Feelings star chooses her work, as her time is now more valuable.

“It definitely helps weed out projects,” Jennifer said. ”‘Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?’”

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney welcomed their first child, a son, last year. They’ve kept the details completely private.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the actor told Vanity Fair in 2021.

