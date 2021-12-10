Try Not To Laugh As Sandra Bullock's Interview With Kelly Clarkson Goes Majorly Off The Rails

It’s official: Daytime television would absolutely suck without Kelly Clarkson.
To appreciate exactly why the singer-turned-talk-show-host is inheriting Ellen DeGeneres’ coveted daytime TV slot, look no further than her gloriously unhinged sit-down with Sandra Bullock.
What began as a routine interview with the Oscar-winner about her upcoming and very serious Netflix drama The Unforgiveable, quickly devolved into a full-blown giggle-fest, as Sandra jokingly accused Kelly of calling her a “whore” and saying it’s “cool” that her parents are dead.
Sure, that sounds bad, but the two almost immediately hit it off after Sandra joked about voting for Kelly’s competitor during her American Idol days.
The segment then went fully off the rails when Kelly asked whether Sandra’s children enjoy singing, as it apparently runs in the family.
“My daughter does. She has some pipes,” Sandra responded. “They say it skips a generation. My parents were opera singers. I cannot sing at all. My parents were singers, they’re both dead.”
“But they were singers though, OK, that’s cool,” Kelly said, to which Sandra without hesitating shot back: “That they’re dead?”
“No! That they’re singers!” Kelly exclaimed as the two erupted in laughter. “It’s so sad that they’re dead!”
The pair continued to joke about the slip-up throughout the 10-minute clip, and barely made it through their talking points.
Eventually, Kelly attempted to pivot to discussing holiday decorating before Sandra said she thought heard Kelly call her a “whore.” The host actually said “or,” but the misunderstanding was enough to completely overwhelm the rest of the interview with laughter.
“It’s uncanny how close to my friends you are,” Kelly said, which prompted Sandra to hit back: “Your friends are whores as well?”
Despite Kelly’s efforts to rescue the segment, Sandra wouldn’t relent.
“You’re trying to stay on point. The producers in your ear are like, ‘Segue to Christmas!’” Sandra said. “People have already purchased advertisement that is Christmas-themed. So, yes, I love Christmas, especially Christmas at Wayfair!”
“Because Wayfair, you’ve got just what I need,” Sandra joked, referencing Kelly-branded goods sold on the home-furnishing site. “So, she’s happy my parents died. I was called a whore ... She competes with you. This is like an ego-driven show for you!”
“This is a great interview,” Kelly responded through fits of laughter. “This is your favourite interview.”
When Kelly abruptly suggested the two play a game instead of continuing the awkward back and forth, Sandra let one more crack fly.
“Your segues are like sharp left turns,” she said, bringing the segment ― mercifully for Kelly, but unfortunately for the rest of us ― to an end.