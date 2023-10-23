Kelly Clarkson Clears Up Comments About Taylor Swift’s New Romance

Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are couple everyone is talking about right now, but Kelly Clarkson has been forced to clear up some recent comments she made about them.

The Shake It Off singer, 33, went public with her American Football star beau Travis, 34, last month, and has since been spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs player at many of his games.

But former American Idol winner Kelly, 41, had something to say about how their relationship was “taking over” the NFL on her series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, last week.

Speaking to her guest, Saturday Night Liver cast member Bowen Yang, Kelly said: “It’s not hilarious how it is literally taking over the NFL for people that like watching sports now. It’s like you’re watching Housewives while you’re watching.”

She added: “They’re just talking about gossip things and you’re like, ‘So, what about the play?’”

But after her comments sparked much reaction online, Kelly took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear up her feelings surrounding the couple.

“Just a quick public service announcement everybody since this seems to be breaking news…” Kelly told her 11 million followers. “Do not fall prey to clickbait, trash reporters twisting the facts again. I did not bash anyone’s romance. I am pro romance. Yay romance.

“Did y’all even watch what I actually said on my show? I just said I want to watch football when I tune in to watch football. Seems an appropriate request. Okay, carry on, and GO COWBOYS!”

In fairness to Kelly, Taylor’s new relationship has been dominating headlines as of late.

Over the weekend, Taylor was spotted dancing with fellow Chiefs WAG Brittany Mahomes – who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes – as the team played the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pair stole the show as they appeared to create an elaborate handshake when the Chiefs scored.

It was the fourth game Taylor has attended since she was first seen cheering Travis on at the September 24 game, where the Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears.