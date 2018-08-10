Kelly Osbourne Reveals Recent Relapse As She Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety

Kelly Osbourne has revealed she suffered a recent relapse. The reality TV star shared an emotional post on Instagram in which she opened up about her “dark” 12 months.

Celebrating one year of sobriety, she wrote: “This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys. “To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did. “I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the fuck I really am without a camera in my face.”

She then took the opportunity to thank her famous parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and brother Jack for their support through her on-going recovery. “I want to take this time to thank my brother @jackosbourne who answered the phone to me one year ago today and picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment. He has held my hand [throughout] this whole process,” she said. “Thank you to my Mum and Dad for never giving up on me. I love my family with all my heart. Thank you to the friends who have walked the path of sobriety with me I could not have done this [without] there love and support. I can’t believe it’s been a year!!! “I still don’t know who the fuck I am or what the fuck I want but I can [whole] heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys!”

