Kelly Osbourne Details How One Drink Caused Her to Spiral Into Relapse

Kelly Osbourne joined actor Dax Shepard on the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast to talk frankly about the difficulties she faced staying sober during the coronavirus pandemic. The two discussed their histories with addiction and how they both dealt with recent relapses. Dax – who is married to fellow actor Kristen Bell – revealed in September that he relapsed after he took prescription pain pills following surgery for a motorcycle accident after 16 years of sobriety. Kelly said last month that she relapsed on her alcoholism after nearly four years of sobriety.

She told the host it followed difficulties with Alcoholics Anonymous during the Covid-19 pandemic. “When quarantine happened and the world changed, I started to change, too,” she said. Kelly explained that she didn’t like attending online meetings, stating that in-person meetings meant “everything to me” and credited them with helping her to “figure out who I am”.

She said she grew “angry and resentful” when she “got nothing out of” the Zoom meetings and eventually quit the program. The 36-year-old said she convinced herself that she was “normal” and no longer an addict. “Slowly but surely, I stopped calling my sponsor,” Kelly recalled. “Slowly but surely, I stopped connecting with my girls. Slowly but surely, one girl relapsed. Then another girl relapsed, and then all my friends relapsed.” And although those she was close to in the program were struggling with their sobriety during the pandemic, Kelly said she was proud of herself for making it “all the way through like the worst part of the lockdown” sober.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Kelly Osbourne and her parents, musician Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne, in 2019.