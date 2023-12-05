Kelsey Grammer Told The BBC He Still Supports Trump And PR People Cut Interview, Host Claims

Kelsey Grammer pictured in February NBC via Getty Images

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer told the BBC he still backs Donald Trump, but the host of the interview said on Monday that publicists cut short their chat before the actor could elaborate, Deadline reported.

BBC Radio 4 journalist Justin Webb had asked the actor if he was still a Trump supporter, to which the Emmy winner replied: “I am and I’ll let that be the end of it.”

However, Justin revealed there was more to it than that.

“I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” the presenter said, per Yahoo UK.

“The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length, so we [...] Anyway, they decided we’d had plenty of time for our interview.”

“But I should stress that he was perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election,” he added.

Kelsey has expressed agreement with many Trump policies while saying that the former president is a “brat,” Distractify reported.

According to Deadline, Kelsey also lent support in the BBC exchange to fellow sitcom veteran Roseanne Barr, who has been outspoken in her support for Trump and whose Roseanne reboot got axed when she compared former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, who is Black, to a character from the film franchise Planet Of The Apes.

Kelsey has resurrected his fussy psychiatrist in a Frasier reboot years after the original ended its 1993-2004 run and the character’s introduction on Cheers (1984-93).

Donald Trump Scott Olson via Getty Images

The former president, who faces 91 criminal charges over four indictments for election conspiracy and document stealing among other things, is the GOP front-runner for 2024.

Paramount declined to comment to Deadline on Kelsey’s Trump remarks. HuffPost has reached out to Paramount and Kelsey Grammer’s reps.

