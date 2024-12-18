Kemi Badenoch Triggers Groans Across The Commons By Talking About 'Brexit Freedoms' In PMQs

Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch traded blows during PMQs today ParliamentTV

Kemi Badenoch appeared to irk most of the Commons during Wednesday’s PMQs when she claimed Keir Starmer was trying to take away the country’s “Brexit freedoms”.

In their final parliamentary clash before Christmas, the Tory leader began by attacking Labour’s policies towards the elderly.

The government chose this week to not give £10.5bn of compensation to the Waspi women, a campaign group who believe they lost out after not being told enough about the changes to women’s state pension age.

Badenoch also put it to Starmer that Labour’s decision to reduce winter fuel payments was not just “callous” but could “actually cost us all more”.

Referring to the hike in National Insurance for employers, she said: “The economy is shrinking, and they [Labour] did not think this jobs’ tax through or who it would impact.”

“This winter, people will be suffering because of his choices,” Badenoch continued. “Economy is shrinking, inflation is going up, and jobs are being lost, because of his Budget.

“Pensioners will not be able to heat their homes because of his government’s decisions. They raise people’s hopes and then smash them with broken promises.

“And now we learn he is about to give away our hard-won Brexit freedoms –” Badenoch paused and even sat down briefly, while a loud, disgruntled mutter filled the Commons.

The UK will soon start formal negotiations on a new deal with the EU to “reset” Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

After a moment, she resumed – and made another jibe. She said: “The truth is, they are punching the British people in the face – literally in the case of one of his MPs – and he will pretend that this is about the past.”

Badenoch was referring to Mike Amesbury, who lost the Labour whip last month after a video appeared to show him punching a man to the ground in the street.

“But we all know these are his choices, bad choices. If he’s looking for a New Years’ Resolution, why doesn’t he start with telling the truth?”

Starmer ignored her jibes about Brexit and Amesbury.

Instead, he replied: “I’ll do it now, £22bn black hole left by them; record numbers on the [NHS] waiting lists – they should hang their heads in shame!

“Immigration out of control – nearly a million net migration.”

Pointing to the opposition front benches, Starmer said: “She was the cheerleader for all that. She wants the truth? That’s the truth, that’s why they’re sitting there.”

Starmer also managed to squeeze in a dig at Badenoch’s food choices, after she bizarrely claimed “lunch is for wimps”, sandwiches are “not real food” and that sometimes she will get a steak.