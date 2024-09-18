Kemi Badenoch's Take On Class Has Been Transformed Into A Perfect Meme Format For Mockery

Kemi Badenoch was met with a wall of mockery after she claimed she "became" working class when she started working in McDonald's. via Associated Press

Kemi Badenoch has gone viral after claiming she “became” working class when she started working at McDonald’s.

The Tory MP, former minister and now Conservative leadership hopeful, spoke on Christopher Hope’s Political Podcast about her personal life in a rather eye-opening exchange.

Advertisement

Speaking to the GB News’ presenter, she said: “I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working in McDonald’s.”

While the exact definition of class in the UK has become a divisive in recent years, it generally means a group with the same economic or social status – not the exact job someone takes up.

The means by which a person can change their class, otherwise known as social mobility, is also controversial.

Bear in mind that during the same interview, Badenoch said: “I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘oh that’s not what I meant,’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.”

Advertisement

Clearly, the internet thought otherwise – with many accounts on X putting their own spin on her phrasing, and turning her words into a meme...

I grew up in a working class family but I became middle class when I bought a reduced Cornetto from Waitrose https://t.co/yoTlUTkhFt — Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) September 18, 2024

I grew up in a working class family but I became middle-class when I brought a Marks and Spencers 'Best Ever' prawn cocktail .. https://t.co/znbOpR8qHA — John Paul Newman (@johnpaul_newman) September 18, 2024

I grew up in a middle class family but I did a waitering job in Windsor Castle one time and now I’m king. And also working class.



Is this how this works? https://t.co/cHAiXVR72t — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) September 18, 2024

"I grew up in a middle-class family but I became a dinosaur when I visited the Natural History Museum" https://t.co/sbbkwjZjcG — Berry (@BereniceHealey) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

I grew up working class, but became a member of the aristocracy during a school trip to Chatsworth House. https://t.co/7S4iZUVgFo — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) September 18, 2024

I grew up working class, but once became an aristocrat when I wore a fascinator to a wedding 😶🌫️ https://t.co/umvWum5Zve — WeStaged 🌹 (@katy_noakes) September 17, 2024

In 1988, on holiday from public school, I spent two weeks working on a building site in Doncaster. In defence of Kemi Badenoch, I did actually turn in to Barry from Auf Wiedersehen, Pet... https://t.co/cvAscKsTey — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 18, 2024

Same thing happened to me but in reverse. Grew up working class but then one day wandered into a Gail’s and I’ve never looked back! https://t.co/WvtWSJZg7I — Liz Bates (@wizbates) September 18, 2024

Does this mean anyone that's visited a stately home or had a job in their gift shop is now upper class? https://t.co/OXoPcyY4wX — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

Of course, not everyone decided to adopt the meme format – others chose to just criticise her instead.

This is unintentionally hilarious. She has zero self awareness. Partridgian, in fact. https://t.co/kQtshvBjLW — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 17, 2024

Privately educated Kemi Badenoch says she was from a middle class family but became working class while working in McDonalds. Absolutely fucking deluded. pic.twitter.com/yXu5ZYwTHZ — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 18, 2024

I’m not sure that’s how it works https://t.co/SEagOsw7Rk — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 17, 2024

Kemi Badenoch: "I grew up in a middle class family. But I became working class when I was 16 working in McDonalds".



Bonkers. Completely bonkers. pic.twitter.com/lHvkvlbG0W — Sam Bright (@WritesBright) September 18, 2024

Advertisement

All this from a politician who has repeatedly stated that young people should not be allowed to choose their identity. https://t.co/o3VIwvXa2X — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 18, 2024

In last week’s ballot from the Tory MPs, Badenoch came out second with 28 votes.

Jenrick led the pack with 33 votes, while Cleverly and Tugendhat drew on 21 votes.