Kemi Badenoch's Take On Class Has Been Transformed Into A Perfect Meme Format For Mockery

Kemi Badenoch has gone viral after claiming she “became” working class when she started working at McDonald’s.
The Tory MP, former minister and now Conservative leadership hopeful, spoke on Christopher Hope’s Political Podcast about her personal life in a rather eye-opening exchange.
Speaking to the GB News’ presenter, she said: “I grew up in a middle class family, but I became working class when I was 16, working in McDonald’s.”
While the exact definition of class in the UK has become a divisive in recent years, it generally means a group with the same economic or social status – not the exact job someone takes up.
The means by which a person can change their class, otherwise known as social mobility, is also controversial.
Bear in mind that during the same interview, Badenoch said: “I never have gaffes, or apologising for something that I said, [saying] ‘oh that’s not what I meant,’ I never have to clarify, because I think very carefully about what I say.”
Clearly, the internet thought otherwise – with many accounts on X putting their own spin on her phrasing, and turning her words into a meme...
Of course, not everyone decided to adopt the meme format – others chose to just criticise her instead.
Badenoch is currently up against Robert Jenrick, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as the Tory leader.
In last week’s ballot from the Tory MPs, Badenoch came out second with 28 votes.
Jenrick led the pack with 33 votes, while Cleverly and Tugendhat drew on 21 votes.
Mel Stride was kicked out of the race after securing just 16 votes and Priti Patel was pushed out the week before.