    18/03/2018 11:18 GMT

    Ken Dodd's Wife, Anne, Speaks Out For The First Time Since His Death

    'I keep telling myself, he'll always be with me.'

    Comedian Ken Dodd’s wife, Anne, has spoken publicly for the first time since his death earlier this month, revealing she’s been “overwhelmed” by the support shown to her by the nation.

    The legendary British entertainer died last week at the age of 90, just days after leaving hospital, where he had been treated for a chest infection.

    Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images
    Anne and Ken at Buckingham Palace, following his knighthood

    Speaking for the first time about the loss of her husband, with whom she was in a relationship for more than 40 years, Anne told The Mirror: Ken had a wonderful life. I just didn’t want it to end.

    “He used to say to people who told him they have lost a loved one, ‘you haven’t lost them, they’ll always be with you’, tapping his heart. And I keep telling myself that.”

    On the subject of the public reaction, Anne continued: “Ken had more ideas and things to do I know. But the outpouring of love and admiration for Ken from the whole country has been overwhelming.

    “There’s a mountain of flowers outside the house, full of heartfelt messages. We’ve had sackfuls of mail and all the cards are being opened.

    “They include amazing messages and letters of comfort, which I shall be able to read properly when everything has settled down.”

    Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images
    Tributes to Ken Dodd paid in Liverpool

    Ken performed his final show, in his hometown of Liverpool, at the tail-end of last year, with a funeral set to take place at the city’s Anglican Cathedral on 28 March.

    Following the news of Ken’s death, a number of celebrities paid tribute to the late comedian, including Ant and Dec, David Walliams and Sandi Toksvig.

