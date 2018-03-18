Comedian Ken Dodd’s wife, Anne, has spoken publicly for the first time since his death earlier this month, revealing she’s been “overwhelmed” by the support shown to her by the nation. The legendary British entertainer died last week at the age of 90, just days after leaving hospital, where he had been treated for a chest infection.

Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images Anne and Ken at Buckingham Palace, following his knighthood

Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Tributes to Ken Dodd paid in Liverpool

Ken performed his final show, in his hometown of Liverpool, at the tail-end of last year, with a funeral set to take place at the city’s Anglican Cathedral on 28 March. Following the news of Ken’s death, a number of celebrities paid tribute to the late comedian, including Ant and Dec, David Walliams and Sandi Toksvig.