    28/03/2018 15:32 BST

    Ken Dodd Specifically Requests Funeral-Goers To Donate To Merseyside's Homeless

    The donations were among his final wishes.

    Sir Ken Dodd asked that those in attendance at this funeral to donate to help a homeless charity, it has been revealed. 

    The comedian was laid to rest at a service on Wednesday (28 March), with an image of the order of service detailing his last wish to help the charity Homeless On Merseyside. 

    “This was his specific request and we thank you,” it read. 

    Hundreds lined the streets around Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral to pay their final respects to Ken, after he died earlier this month at the age of 90. 

    A horse-drawn hearse travelled the six miles from his beloved birthplace of Knotty Ash to the cathedral.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Sir Ken Dodd

    Dotted along the route were Sir Ken’s famous tickling sticks, which were positioned on statues and outside public buildings. 

    Some fans were invited inside the cathedral to join Sir Ken’s friends and family in remembering him, whilst others watched the service on a large screen erected outside the cathedral.

    Ken Dodd's Funeral

    Many of the comic’s famous friends attended including Les Dennis, Jimmy Tarbuck, Roy Chubby Brown and Claire Sweeney.

    The legendary British entertainer died on 11 March, days after leaving hospital where he had been treated for a chest infection.

    He married Anne Jones, his partner of 40 years, at their house just two days before his death.

