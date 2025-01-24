Kendrick Lamar Just Announced This A-Lister As A Guest Performer During His Super Bowl Show

Kendrick Lamar on stage in 2017 via Associated Press

Kendrick Lamar has announced he’ll be joined by a very special guest when he headlines the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The rap superstar is currently gearing up to perform at the major sporting event next month, with Apple Music – who sponsors the show – sharing a teaser on Friday morning.

Advertisement

In the clip, Kendrick can be heard making a phone call on the pitch about what he’s got planned for his show, before declaring that he’s “been thinking about a guest performer”.

At that moment, SZA runs up behind him and douses him with a bucket of cold water, with Apple Music confirming that she’ll be joining Kendrick during his performance.

Advertisement

Kendrick and SZA have collaborated numerous times during their respective times in the spotlight, most notably on the Black Panther soundtrack cut All The Stars.

All The Stars wound up earning both Kendrick and SZA their first Oscar nominations.

The two have also worked together on Kendrick’s songs Luther and Gloria, as well as SZA’s SOS deluxe track 30 For 30 and the Ctrl offering Doves In The Wind.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” the Grammy winner said in September when he was first announced as the Super Bowl headliner. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Advertisement

This year’s Super Bowl is due to take place at the Ceasars Superdrome stadium in New Orleans on Sunday 9 February.