Kendrick Lamar has been unveiled as the headlining act at next year’s Super Bowl.

The Grammy-winning rapper will follow in the footsteps of recent performers Rihanna and Usher when he performs on the pitch at the 2025 sporting event, which is due to take place in February in New Orleans.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he enthused in a statement after being unveiled as the next Super Bowl headliner.

“And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Kendrick was previously one of the many performers during the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022, which celebrated the history of hip-hop and featured appearances from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem and Anderson .Paak.

The performance was the first in history to win the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Since releasing his debut album in 2011, Kendrick has become one of the most celebrated rappers in the world.

The former Glastonbury headliner has 17 Grammy wins to his name, and an additional four nominations in the Album Of The Year category, a total which actually amounts to five if you include his work on Beyoncé’s album Lemonade.

Kendrick had a guest verse on Bey’s song Freedom, which has now become a campaign anthem for US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In 2018, the Alright rapper made history when his album Damn won the Pulitzer Prize For Music, becoming the first artist outside of the classical or jazz genres to do so.