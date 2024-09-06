'Shut Up': Liam Gallagher Fires Back Amid Backlash Over Oasis Tickets

Liam Gallagher pictured in 2019 via Associated Press

Liam Gallagher has spoken out amid the controversy surrounding the tickets for Oasis’ upcoming reunion tour.

Tickets for the first 17 dates of Oasis’ 2025 tour went on sale over the weekend, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t the smoothest of experiences.

Many fans were left queuing just to get onto ticket sales websites, only to find themselves stuck in a second thousands-strong queue at the end of that.

Some of those who actually managed to get to the front of the line found that the cost of tickets had dramatically inflated due to Ticketmaster’s so-called “dynamic pricing” – with some even doubling in price as a result.

Responding to the backlash on Friday morning, Liam wrote on X: “Oasis are back, [you’re] welcome and I hear [their] ATTITUDE STINKS good to know some things never change.”

When one X user replied that they didn’t “expect [Oasis] to rip the fans off as much as they have done”, Liam wrote back simply: “SHUT UP.”

Asked how his and Liam’s mum felt about the Oasis reunion, Liam remarked she was “gutted she couldn’t get a ticket”.

Liam also joked to another fan that he had “shit loads” of spare tickets going, but they were “really expensive, 100 thousand pounds, kneeling only”.

On Wednesday evening, it was revealed that tickets for two newly-added Wembley Stadium dates would be going on sale shortly.

Acknowledging the “immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out” on Saturday, a press release from Oasis’ team confirmed: “As a small step towards making amends for the situation, a special invitation only ballot ticket sale strategy has been devised for these two shows.

“Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

“Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand. But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”

The press release continued: “As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management, and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used.

“While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations.

“All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

