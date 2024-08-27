Oasis Confirm 2025 Reunion Tour – Here's When And Where They'll Be Playing Live

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher of Oasis pictured together in 2008, a year before they split for good Samir Hussein via Getty Images

This is not a drill – the reunion fans thought might never come is actually happening, people.

Over the weekend, The Times reported that Liam and Noel Gallagher were finally putting their differences aside and reuniting for a string of live shows as Oasis in 2025.

Initially, the brothers kept schtum about the reports, aside from a few cheeky posts from Liam (who had always been the one pushing for Oasis to reunite) on X, including one which appeared to suggest there was some truth to the rumours.

I never did like that word FORMER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 25, 2024

Even this led some to be sceptical, given Liam’s fast-and-loose approach to commenting on social media, but when he and Noel shared the same post with Oasis’ iconic branding, it became apparent something was afoot.

The official announcement followed on Tuesday morning, with 15 live shows planned for 2025 across the UK and Ireland.

Oasis’ reunion tour will begin in Cardiff in July, before travelling to Manchester, London and Edinburgh, with two last shows scheduled for Dublin on 16 and 17 August.

Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially back together as Oasis Simon Emmett

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday morning at 9am BST.

Check out the video below for more information (and a hefty dose of Britpop nostaliga)...

“This is it, this is happening”

Tickets on sale this Saturday 31st August (🇮🇪8AM IST / 🇬🇧9AM BST)

Dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium - 4th/5th July

Manchester Heaton Park - 11th/12th/19th/20th July

London Wembley Stadium - 25th/26th July & 2nd/3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas… pic.twitter.com/5hRQ3sJihb — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Alongside the announcement, Oasis said:

“The guns have fallen silent. “The stars have aligned. “The great wait is over. “Come see. “It will not be televised.”

Liam and Noel have been largely estranged since Oasis officially disbanded in 2009, although that hasn’t stopped near-constant rumours in the UK press about whether the band could reunite in the 15 years since.