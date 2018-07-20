Another day, another story about the Gallaghers putting their feud behind them and getting Oasis back together, but this time, it looks like Liam might be genuinely extending an olive branch to his brother.

It was an olive branch hidden in a tweet at his expense, of course, but an olive branch all the same.

On Thursday, Liam responded to claims that Noel is now “doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol”, noting: “Earth to Noel… that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet.”