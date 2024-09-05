Oasis Fans Are Being Given 1 More Chance To See The Group Live After Ticket Chaos

Liam and Noel Gallagher are officially back together as Oasis Simon Emmett

If you’re still licking your wounds about not managing to secure Oasis tickets last week, we’ve got some news for you that we think you might like.

On Wednesday evening, Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed they were adding two extra dates to their upcoming reunion tour at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Advertisement

These extra shows will take place on 27 and 28 September 2025, which will now serve as the final nights of the tour.

And it may well interest you to hear that priority is being given to those who were unable to buy Oasis tickets over the weekend.

In a statement shared on social media, Oasis explained: “Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

“Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”

Advertisement

UK 🇬🇧

Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with… pic.twitter.com/Dpfhk49va3 — Oasis (@oasis) September 4, 2024

A press release announcing the Oasis reunion last week claimed: “There has been no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realisation that the time is right.”

The announcement was accompanied by a cryptic message which read:

“The guns have fallen silent. “The stars have aligned. “The great wait is over. “Come see. “It will not be televised.”

The tour, now consisting of 20 shows in total, will begin in Cardiff in July 2025, before moving to Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

It had been due to wrap up with two shows in Dublin, which are taking place on 16 and 17 August, before these extra London dates were added in September.

Advertisement