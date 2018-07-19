A forgetful boater drained an entire stretch of the Kennet and Avon Canal on Tuesday after accidentally leaving all the lock gates open.
A section of the picturesque waterway was reduced to a muddy trickle near the Barge Inn in Seend, Wiltshire.
A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust (CRT) told The Times it was not a malicious act but rather a boater who was “rushing and left the paddles up”.
The water levels have since been replenished.
Locks are used to raise or lower canal boats between waterways of different heights.
The CRT spokesperson added: “It’s not uncommon for this to happen from time to time and our teams are well versed in moving water through the system to get water levels back up again.
“We are a charity and so we’re politely asking boaters to help us out by double checking everything’s closed up properly when they’ve finished.”