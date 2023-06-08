Kerri-Anne Donaldson pictured on Britain's Got Talent in 2014 Tom Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Kerri-Anne Donaldson has died at the age of 38.

Kerri-Anne, who was part of the dance troupe Kings & Queens, competed with the group on the ITV talent show in 2014.

While Kings & Queens sailed through their first initial audition, they were eventually eliminated in the semi-finals, with vocal harmony group Collabro going on to win the series.

The dancer’s older sister Cara Donaldson announced the heartbreaking news of Kerri-Anne’s death on Facebook on Wednesday, writing: “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me.

“My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight.”

Kerri-Anne’s cause of death has not been shared.

Tributes have been pouring in following the news, including from Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones, who was also a member of Kings & Queens.

Kings & Queens in 2014 Tom Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

He wrote on Instagram: “Kerri Anne Donaldson – remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason.

“Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”

Fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara commented on Neil’s post: “How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person.

“My heart goes out to all her friends and family during this time.”

Neil’s dance partner Katya Jones was also a member of Kings & Queens, as was their fellow Strictly pro Kai Widdrington.