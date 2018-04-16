Ketamine Nasal Spray Could One Day Be Used As A 'Fast Acting' Treatment For Severe Depression

A nasal spray containing ketamine, a powerful general anaesthetic, has shown promise in treating symptoms of severe depression and suicidal thoughts, according to a new study.

Researchers compared the effects of two treatment options: the first was standard treatment with antidepressants in hospital plus a nasal spray containing esketamine (part of the ketamine molecule); while the other was standard treatment plus a placebo.

68 participants were randomly assigned a treatment, either receiving esketamine or placebo twice a week for four weeks. The researchers then analysed its effects four hours, 24 hours and 25 days after first treatment.

They found a significant improvement in depression scores and decreased suicidal thoughts in the esketamine group compared to the placebo group at four hours and at 24 hours. However effects levelled out at 25 days.