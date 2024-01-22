So THAT's What The Numbers On Ketchup Sachets Mean

Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images Close-up of container of Heinz brand ketchup packets in restaurant setting, Lafayette, California, November 6, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Call me incurious, but I’ve just accepted that some parts of life will always be a mystery to me. How does wi-fi work? Not a clue. Why do some birds sit on powerlines? No idea!



And to be honest, I hadn’t ever thought about what those numbers you sometimes see on ketchup packets are for ― until Heinz spilled the beans (ayy) on the topic.



In a Facebook group titled “Dull Men’s Club,” member James Orr asked the (actually far from dull!) question which led me down a sauce-based wormhole.



Posting a picture of ketchup and mayonnaise sachets with rings around the numbers, he said, “I don’t really know why I want to know this, but it’s eating away at me [―] why do these sauce sachets have different numbers on the tear[-]off corner[?] They are a different print to the best before date printing...”

So ― what’s the answer?

Facebook user Karl Oldman directed the poster to an X (formerly Twitter) post about that exact subject. In 2015, Heinz revealed in the post that “the numbers on the sachets relates to the filling line which the sachet was filled on.“



They further clarified that this has nothing to do with batch numbers ― “There will be batch details on the box too, but the number on the sachet simply refers to the filling head,” Heinz clarified.



OK, but what on Earth is a filler head?