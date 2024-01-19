So THAT's Why You Poo At The Same Time Every Day

Virojt Changyencham via Getty Images

If you find yourself running to the toilet at the same time every day, we have good news for you.

According to Dr Karan Rajan, who HuffPost UK sat down with recently to chat all things gut health, poo and sexual health (all in a day’s work, people), this is a good sign that your body is in a healthy routine.

“So just like a sleep routine, our gut also thrives on a gut routine as well,” Dr Rajan explains.

“There is a cascade of hormones released into your body at certain times, according to our certain habits. So let’s say you’re getting up every day and you’re going to the bathroom for a poo at seven o’clock in the morning.

“Your body becomes used to releasing certain hormones which may stimulate your digestive system and trigger that factory line your digestive system to kick into action, and start the process of bowel evacuation at seven o’clock in the morning.”

As HuffPost have previously reported, the timing of your bowel movements depends on your eating schedule, what you eat and drink, and whether or not you exercise. If you’re eating three meals a day at around the same time every day, the food waste will tend to leave your body around the same time too.

“It’s all linked to circadian rhythms and clocks and hormones,” Dr Rajan adds.

“It’s like an orchestra. When the cellist plays a certain note, that’s maybe a sign for the violinist to then start their piece – and it’s all routine.

“And if one thing is out of sync or outer border, it can throw the entire orchestra out of order. Our body is an orchestra. It’s a symphony and every organ and every part of the body has its role to play and us as the maestro as the conductor of this whole thing. We have a role to play to make sure things are in sync.”

So how do we keep things in sync and our body’s orchestra playing in harmony? Well, an easy start is these four things:

Have consistent mealtimes and periods of rest

Eat fibre-rich foods

Drink plenty of water

Make sure you’re getting enough exercise in

This Book May Save Your Life by Dr Karan Rajan is out now. Follow him on TikTok here.