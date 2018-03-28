‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professionals Kevin and Karen Clifton have vowed to keep on performing together, despite having recently announced they are going through a divorce. The pair opened up about their marriage split during an appearance on ‘This Morning’, just weeks after publicly confirming they were no longer together romantically. While the pair were already committed to touring their theatre show prior to their break-up, they have claimed they will carry on their professional partnership beyond that.

Steve Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Karen and Kevin Clifton appeared on 'This Morning'

“I think that never really crossed our minds,” Karen told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. “We’ve been dancing together for seven years, and that bond we created as friends first of all and professional dancers has been very strong. “To let go of all of that because our private life hasn’t worked out the way that we wanted would have been quite hard.” After Holly remarked their approach to their split was very mature, Karen said: “It is important to stay positive, mentally and physically it is very tough to do, but we’re both in a good place and we’re both really happy. “It shows other people you can do things and you can still work with someone you love so much and you respect and you admire. Life does go on for us professionally.”

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Karen and Kevin are ending their marriage after three years

She continued: “On ‘Strictly’, we hardly saw each other. We are professional and love our jobs. It’s not like we’re never going to see each other. Nothing is going to change.” Of their decision to speak out about their marriage split, Kevin also said: “There was suddenly this big elephant in the room, and normally you’d deal with those things privately. Obviously being on such a massive show, people are talking about it. “We’re quite positive people in general, and we thought rather than hide behind this elephant in the room, let’s get on top of it and have a ride around, and just say it and be respectful to all our our fans and supporters and anyone that wants to see the show, and be honest about it.”

The pair also claimed they did not currently know if they would be back for this year’s series of ‘Strictly’, as contracts are not normally negotiated until later in the year. However, Karen shut down reports she wants to head to America to star on the US version of the show, saying: “No, no! This is my home now and I would love to stay here forever.” ‘This Morning’ airs weekdays at 10.30am on ITV.