Tributes have been paid to a two-year-old girl who died after being rescued from a car found in a river in Wales. Kiara Moore, who would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday, died at the University Hospital of Wales after being recovered from a silver Mini in the River Teifi in Cardigan. Some social media posts claimed a silver Mini had been stolen from the town with a girl in it, but this was not confirmed by Dyfed-Powys Police.

THREAD: Sadly, we confirm that Kiara Moore, aged 2 (27/3/15) was pronounced dead at the UHW, Cardiff last night, having being recovered from a car in the River Teifi, #Cardigan yesterday afternoon (19th March 2018). Kiara's family is being supported by specialist officers. — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) March 20, 2018

We're investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and appeal for witnesses who may have seen the silver Mini enter the river between 3:30pm and 4:50pm on the afternoon of Monday, 19th March to call.



☎️ 101 quoting message 216 of 19/03/2018. — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) March 20, 2018

The force said it received a call about a missing vehicle at 3.30pm and posted on its Twitter page that the Mini had been located at 5.11pm. On Tuesday, Kiara’s father Jet Moore posted an explanation on Facebook claiming the child and her mother were preparing to travel home in the car when a snapped bank card prompted his partner to dash into her nearby office to retrieve some cash. He added: “Came back to no car. Looked in the river, no signs. So we thought she and the car had been taken. The police found the car a while later and went way beyond the call of duty jumping in and pulling her out.”

Noel Lewis, who owns the Pioneer Garage close to the river, said he knew Moore and would see him as well as Kiara and her mother. He said he often saw a silver Mini parked on the slipway but he was not there on Monday so did not know if it was there then. Of the slipway, he said: “It’s concrete, about four or five foot, going down into the river bed, which is quite deep, so if the Mini rolled back then the poor little girl didn’t stand a chance.” Officers were praised by the girl’s family for their efforts to rescue her. In a tweet Dyfed-Powys said: “Sadly, we confirm that Kiara Moore, aged 2 (27/3/15) was pronounced dead at the UHW, Cardiff, last night, having being recovered from a car in the River Teifi, Cardigan yesterday afternoon (19th March 2018). Kiara’s family is being supported by specialist officers.” On the Facebook page of Kiara’s mother, Kim Rowlands, there was an outpouring of sympathy for the family following the death of the toddler. In one post Siwan Fflur said the news was devastating, adding: “I can’t believe it. I’m so sorry for you! She was an amazing little girl who I will never forget.

Diving crews on the river Teifi near Cardigan Bridge. pic.twitter.com/YiUssBptny — iglwy (@iglwy) March 19, 2018

“My heart goes out to you and your family, sending all my love.” Another post said: “Kim I’m so sorry to hear the news this morning about your beautiful little girl. Thinking of you all and sending lots of love.” And one wrote person: “Don’t know where to begin, words can’t describe how deeply saddened by this awful news about your little princess.” Friend of the family, Anthony Davies, said: “We are all absolutely lost for words Kim nothing can be of comfort at this terrible time. “Our deepest and heartfelt sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at such an awful and heartbreaking time.” Dyfed-Powys Police deputy chief constable Darren Davies wrote on Twitter that the outcome of the incident was “tragic”, and offered his sincerest condolences to the family.