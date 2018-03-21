Police are warning people not to post malicious comments about the death of a two-year-old girl who was in a car that plunged into a Welsh river on Monday. Kiara Moore was recovered from a silver Mini which had rolled into the River Teifi in Cardigan, Wales. On Wednesday Dyfed-Powys Police, which led the search for Kiara after the car was reported missing, warned people to “think very carefully” before posting online and not to speculate on the circumstances of the incident.

The force said in a tweet: “We are aware of comments on threads across social media which are being looked at. Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow.” Officers were called to look for Kiara at around 3.30pm on Monday and said the vehicle was last seen near the old Scout Hall on the Strand, where her father Jet Moore runs an outdoor adventure business. Initially her family believed the vehicle may have been stolen from where it was parked on a slipway, and posted on social media appealing for help to locate the vehicle and Kiara, who would have celebrated her third birthday next Tuesday.

Posts considered to be malicious will be recorded and police action may follow. ^EN — HeddluDPPolice (@DyfedPowys) March 21, 2018