At this time of the year it can feel like almost everyone around you is sneezing or sniffing – so it’s likely your child will come home having caught a cold. Whether they have a little sniffle or sound really bunged up, how do you know when they’re too ill to go to school?

Paediatrician Keir Shiels says he often gets asked this by parents – but there’s very rarely a precise answer. The main reasons to keep a child out of school are: 1) If by going to school the child puts other children at risk; 2) If the child will be incapable of engaging with school activities; and 3) If by going to school the child will not be able to comply with a prescribed regimen of medication.

