Almost Half Of Secondary School Students Fear Going Back To School Because Of Bullying

Almost half (46%) of secondary school pupils are worried about heading back to school after the holidays because of bullying, according to a new survey.

The poll of 1,000 children aged 11-16 years old found two in five kids (40%) are bullied for their academic ability, with more than half (51%) of this group afraid to put their hand up in class as a result.

Futhermore, over a third of those surveyed said bullying has affected their school grades and attendance.