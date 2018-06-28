One In Three Bullied Young People Have Suicidal Thoughts

A third of young victims of bullying report having “suicidal thoughts” and a quarter have self-harmed, according to a survey of 9,000 12 to 20-year-olds in the UK.

The poll, published by anti-bullying charity Ditch the Label found that 22% of young people reported having been bullied in the last 12 months, and half of those said it made them feel depressed, with 45% saying it made them anxious.

It’s not just the victims who are impacted, witnessing bullying is also leaving young people feeling stressed and scared, but many are unlikely to do anything to stop it happening, according to the survey.

Campaigners are now urging young people to turn from “bystanders into upstanders” and safely report bullying when they see it.

“Unfortunately, bullying remains a real issue in the UK,” said Ditch the Label’s chief executive Liam Hackett. “The never-ending development of new online platforms means there are more places than ever that young people can witness bullying or be bullied. We need more of those people who witness bullying to turn from bystanders into upstanders, by safely reporting what they see.”