9 Times Kids Were Brutally Honest To Their Long-Suffering Parents

Kids are the true masters of laying verbal smackdowns, as Irina Shayk recently learned the hard way.

The supermodel, who has a daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, said she dressed up as 1950s pin-up model Bettie Page at Halloween – until her five-year-old staged an intervention.

“You know, my daughter has no filter,” the 36-year-old told V Magazine. “I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes ‘No, take it off. It doesn’t work.’”

Thankfully most parents – Shayk included – forgive and forget pretty easily... Because, ya know, love. “I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter,” added the model.

If you’ve been on the receiving end of some brutally honest feedback yourself, feel safe in the knowledge you’re not alone. Here are nine other times kids shared some pretty vicious truths with their parents.

1. ‘I don’t want to hear you talk.’

I just finished telling my 4 yo not to do something. She then asked me to help her cut a piece of packing tape. I cut her a piece and asked what it was for. She replied, “Something very important,” and proceeded to cover my mouth with the tape. “I don’t want to hear you talk.” — Mummy Dear (@ThatMummyLife) November 16, 2022

2. ‘Did you ride around in a horse and cart?’

husband: when i was your age we didn’t have cell phones isn’t that crazy?



daughter: did you ride around in a horse and cart?!



h: no im not that old!



son: but you didn’t have tv right?



h: never mind — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) November 15, 2022

3. Is this dinner abominable or diabolical?

My twins learned some new adjectives at school today and are currently arguing about whether the dinner I cooked is abominable or diabolical — MumInBits (@MumInBits) November 14, 2022

4. ‘My toddler mooed at me as I stepped out the shower.’

Being comfortable in my own skin as a mother is so important; for my mental health as well as to prepare me for today, when my toddler mooed at me as I stepped out of the shower. — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) November 15, 2022

5. ‘If you’re over 30 that person is ancient.’

wife: wait do you think your dad and i are considered old already??



13: look at him! his hair is all white and you're getting there. if you're over 30 that person is ancient.



i wanted kids. i wanted kids. i wanted kids. i wanted kids. — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) November 14, 2022

6. ‘You’re walking as slow as a three-toed sloth.’

Me: Holding your hand on the way to school is the best part of my day



6: You’re walking as slow as a three-toed sloth — Anna (@AnnaDoesntWant2) November 12, 2022

7. ‘You’re really embarrassing.’

Took my 9yo to school. I don’t usually get to. I said bye but she walked straight in. No word, no hug, not even a wave. That’s weird, I thought. Had I upset her? That evening I asked if she was ok and she really opened up and admitted that she thought I was “really embarrassing” — three time dad 🇺🇦 (@threetimedaddy) November 9, 2022

8. ‘Pretend to be a cool, young mum.’

my six year old wanted me to pretend to be her mom and i said “i am your mom” and she said “but like, a cool young fun mom”



im glad i tore up my body to birth her just to get shredded to pieces like that — That Mom Tho (@mom_tho) November 9, 2022

9. ‘Mummy, did you forget how to drive?’