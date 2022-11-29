9 Times Kids Were Brutally Honest To Their Long-Suffering Parents

Kids are the true masters of laying verbal smackdowns, as Irina Shayk recently learned the hard way.
The supermodel, who has a daughter with ex Bradley Cooper, said she dressed up as 1950s pin-up model Bettie Page at Halloween – until her five-year-old staged an intervention.
“You know, my daughter has no filter,” the 36-year-old told V Magazine. “I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes ‘No, take it off. It doesn’t work.’”
Thankfully most parents – Shayk included – forgive and forget pretty easily... Because, ya know, love. “I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter,” added the model.
If you’ve been on the receiving end of some brutally honest feedback yourself, feel safe in the knowledge you’re not alone. Here are nine other times kids shared some pretty vicious truths with their parents.