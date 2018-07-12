This Kid's Cute Note For The England Team Is A Lesson In Dealing With Disappointment

An 8-year-old has dealt with England’s disappointing 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the best way: by writing them an unintentionally hilarious commiseration note. Aaron had drawn a picture of the World Cup trophy next to the words: “It’s not coming home but never mind.” He also wrote a letter to the team, telling them “well done for trying” - much to his mum’s amusement.

BlondShelley / Twitter "It's not coming home but never mind."

The full letter reads: “Dear Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane, Dele Ali, Stones, Pikvad and McGuire and the rest of the players [sic], “Well done with your amazing goals trying to win the World Cup but you didn’t. But well done for at least trying. Pikvad, well done with your amazing diving. From... your happy supporter.” Aaron’s mum Shelley Blond, a voice-over artist, tweeted to say she’d discovered the note in his bedroom and shared photos. “When he gets home I will make him write out Pickford 100 times,” she joked.

BlondShelley / Twitter Shelley spotted this note in Aaron's bedroom.