Eddie, who is 14, handed the note to his teacher, who sent a photo of it back to his parents. “I was not surprised,” his mum Roxand told HuffPost UK. “Eddie is always full of humour, and he doesn’t like homework.”

On Monday, he penned a note to his teacher explaining all of the reasons why he didn’t do his homework – and we have to hand it to him, he’s built up a pretty solid argument.

Edward Cortez might be young but he’s already thinking outside of the box – more so than most adults.

So my cousin and his wife got an email from their sons teacher. He didn’t do his hw so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got...😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2eDh2IgB9X

A photo of the note was shared on Twitter by a family member called Lydia , who wrote: “So my cousin and his wife got an email from their son’s teacher. He didn’t do his hw [homework] so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got.”

Eddie clearly has a good grasp on work/life balance. “I didn’t do my homework because I don’t want to do school work over the weekend,” he wrote, “because it’s a stress free time to go out with friends, watch TV and play.”

He added that homework makes him very mad and unhappy: “I do what makes me happy because I want to be happy.” He also appeared to cite his mum’s grey hairs and not wanting to stress out the dog as additional reasons to give his assignments a miss.

“In the real world, jobs don’t give you homework unless you’re a boss or a teacher,” he continued. “We should not have to do it in school because it’s not useful. Case closed.

“The court rules in favour of Edward Immanuel Cortez in the case of Student v. Homework.”

Lydia’s tweet blew up with almost 50,000 retweets at the time of writing. A lot of people believe Eddie will go far in life, despite his aversion to homework.