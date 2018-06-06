Keir Starmer Admits Labour Divisions Mean Attempt To Keep UK In Single Market Will Fail

Keir Starmer has told Labour MPs to accept there is no majority in the Commons for keeping the United Kingdom inside the single market with membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).

The shadow Brexit secretary said the party was “very divided” and therefore there was no point in the party formally backing the amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

“I’m injecting some honesty about where we are in the Labour Party,” he told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“The difficulty with that, and I think everybody recognises this, is that there are very strong and very different views across the PLP on that particular amendment.

“The only way we can win a vote is if we are united and all vote together at the same time.”

Starmer has instead tabled his own amendment which calls on Theresa May to make maintaining “full access” to the EU “internal market” an objective of the negotiations with Brussels.

The move stops just short of calling for the full single market membership favoured by many of the most pro-EU Labour MPs.

Chuka Umunna said Starmer’s amendment was “nowhere near enough”.

“What the overwhelming majority of Labour members and supporters want is so much more - to be part of the framework of protections for workers, consumers and the environment which being part of the European Economic Area uniquely offers to non-EU members,” he said.

Former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie said: “We should not be in the business of bailing out Theresa May when she’s facing rebellion on the single market.”

A Commons showdown on the set for June 12 after the House of Lords rewrote significant parts of the withdrawal bill.